Police search for suspect vehicle in Detroit fatal hit-and-run

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened on October 19.

Police say the crash happened around 12:11 p.m. near E. State Fair and Rowe Street.

According to police a 47-year-old man was driving a motorcycle when he was struck by an unknown suspect driving a black 2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police say the suspect left the scene and the victim was later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle has front end damage from the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

