Police searching for armed & dangerous man who allegedly abducted woman on Detroit's west side

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection to an abduction of a woman on the city's west side.

According to police, the suspect, 21-year-old Marcus Montgomery, pulled up to a car the 20-year-old female victim was sitting in and forced her to get into his car.

The other woman in the vehicle followed them, but Montgomery reportedly fired into her vehicle and shot her.

He allegdly fled on W. Chicago toward Greenfield.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Emoni Smith.

The witness who was shot was taken to the hospita

Montgomery is allegedly driving an older model silver Ford Escape with Emoni Smith and two other unknown people, a man and a woman.

If anyone has seen Marcus Montgomery or Emoni Smith, or knows of their whereabouts, please call Detroit Police.

