Police searching for man accused of kidnapping 3-year-old child

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-year-old child in Detroit Tuesday.

The Detroit Police Department said Shawn Shorts, 27, is accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend then leaving with her child. It happened around 7 p.m. on Minock Street near Cathedral Street.

The child has since been found safe, police said.

Authorities are still looking or Shorts. He was seen driving a gold Ford Explorer with a license plate of EFY9208.

Detroit Police Department. A car authorities are looking for in connection to a kidnapping on Dec. 7, 2021.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.