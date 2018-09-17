Police searching for vehicle, victim of shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Detroit police need help locating a vehicle that's connected to a shooting on the city's west side.

According to investigators, a 59-year-old man pulled up to a brown 4-door, Honda, CRV in the 7300 block of Praire with a man inside on Sunday.

The suspect began arguing with a witness who was across the street.

During the argument, he reportedly pulled a weapon and fired shots at the witness.

According to the witness, the suspect returned to the vehicle and fired shots into the vehicle, possibly striking the driver.

After the shooting, the suspect entered the vehicle with the man still inside and left.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, however, the location of the vehicle and the victim are unknown.

The Honda's license plate number is DUL 3183. The vehicle has rust on the passenger side front door.

If you have seen this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit Police.