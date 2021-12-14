Watch
Police seek person of interest after 16-year-old shot, killed in Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Police Department
An undated courtesy photo of Austin Allen Hamrick.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Dec 14, 2021
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Lincoln Park are looking for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday around 5:20 p.m. near Richmond Avenue and Porter Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old of Lincoln Park had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are looking for Austin Allen Hamrick, 19. Police say he is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 313-381-1800.

