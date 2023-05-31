Police seeking suspect in U-M Ann Arbor assault, possible connection to other incidents

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating following an assault Tuesday on the University of Michigan’s North Campus.

Ann Arbor police were notified Wednesday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m. about an incident involving a 23-year-old female who was assaulted by a male.

Police say on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway Street in Ann Arbor, an unknown male approached the female victim from behind and grabbed the left side of her hip. The man, police say fled the scene and left in a gray sedan that was parked on the street.

Police say the suspect is a white male who may be in his 20s and is between 5’6” to 5’8” in height. The suspect has a full beard and brown/red short hair and last seen wearing a blue t-shirt.

The description of this suspect, Ann Arbor police say matches the description of the suspect in several similar incidents that occurred within the same time frame on the University of Michigan’s North Campus.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is known at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.