Police standoff ongoing at home in Harper Woods

(WXYZ) — Harper Woods police are asking some residents in a neighborhood to shelter in place due to a barricaded gunman situation.

Police were called to the home in the 20800 block of Lochmoor around 2:30 a.m. on a report of family trouble.

When they arrived, they were told a 57-year-old man was involved in a verbal argument with family members that escalated into him firing a gun inside the home.

All of the family members were able to get out of the home, police say.

As officers were talking with family members, the man walked out on the front porch and then ran back into the house. Officers said the door is locked and windows are covered.

