Pop-up exhibit to feature items from the Aretha Franklin biopic 'RESPECT'

Posted at 7:07 PM, Aug 09, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Historical Museum will be featuring items from the movie "RESPECT," based on the life of Aretha Franklin. The Motor City Music gallery will have on display garments worn by Jennifer Hudson, who portrays Franklin in the movie releasing in theaters Aug. 13.

Photos from the film and items from the Detroit Historical Society's collection will be included in the exhibition, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 29.

Admission to the special exhibit is included with general admission.

For more information, visit the Detroit Historical Museum website here.

