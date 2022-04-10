Watch
Pope Francis calls for an Easter truce in Ukraine

Gregorio Borgia/AP
Pope Francis greets the faithful as he leaves after celebrating Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The Roman Catholic Church enters Holy Week, retracing the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 08:10:45-04

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis opened Holy Week Sunday with a call for an Easter truce in Ukraine to make room for a negotiated peace, highlighting the need for leaders to “make some sacrifices for the good of the people.”

Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass before crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis called for “weapons to be laid down to begin an Easter truce, not to reload weapons and resume fighting, no! A truce to reach peace through real negotiations.”

