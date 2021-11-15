Watch
News

Actions

Port Huron police investigating after multiple people, vehicles shot at in Sunday incident

items.[0].image.alt
Port Huron Police
Port huron police
Posted at 2:10 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 14:10:40-05

(WXYZ) — Port Huron police are investigating after they say multiple people and vehicles were shot at during an incident on Nov. 14.

Police say they were called to the East Quay Lot following multiple reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found that multiple cars had been shot at and several people in addition to vehicles were trying to get away from the scene in multiple directions.

A 30-year-old man from Clinton Township and a 23-year-old man from Clyde Township were reportedly injured in the shooting and treated at local hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing and police say there are no named suspects or suspect vehicles yet. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call police at 810-984-8415 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!