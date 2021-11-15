Port Huron police investigating after multiple people, vehicles shot at in Sunday incident

(WXYZ) — Port Huron police are investigating after they say multiple people and vehicles were shot at during an incident on Nov. 14.

Police say they were called to the East Quay Lot following multiple reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found that multiple cars had been shot at and several people in addition to vehicles were trying to get away from the scene in multiple directions.

A 30-year-old man from Clinton Township and a 23-year-old man from Clyde Township were reportedly injured in the shooting and treated at local hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing and police say there are no named suspects or suspect vehicles yet. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call police at 810-984-8415 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688.