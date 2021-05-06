Portion of abandoned development in Farmington Hills to be demolished

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was supposed to be a new development in Farmington Hills. Construction was moving along, but things would stop and start again causing all types of confusion and problems.

The plan was to have four new single-story, duplex buildings for families in Farmington Hills. However, now construction has come to a halt as the builder is apparently bankrupt.

The real estate market and new home construction are on the rise. It’s a seller's market as prices continue to soar. Rebecca Heindl says she’s surprised the buildings will be demolished, and wonders why someone didn’t pick up the remaining contract.

"I think it would be better, in a way, if they just finish the buildings but it wouldn’t break my heart at all if it was just a field again," Heindl said.

The plan is to keep two of the duplexes and demolish one. There’s also a slab of concrete that was poured. Eventually, something will be built there.

And for people who live nearby, they're hoping this eyesore can become something pleasant. The city added that in order to pay for the work they had to get a court order to clean up the project.