Postal Service reminding customers to leave porch lights on for early and late deliveries

(WXYZ) — The Postal Service is set to deliver more than 12 billion pieces of mail including between 850–950 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

This means postal workers will be out delivering packages early in the morning, late into the evening, and even on Sundays.

But with daylights saving and Winter on the way, daylight has become scarce. So the Postal Service is asking customers to help keep carriers safe by turning on their porch lights

“The Postal Service places the safety of its employees and the communities we serve as a top priority,” District Manager Richard Moreton said. “These tips can also help you and your family reduce injuries that can ruin an otherwise good day.”

Following the tips below will not only help keep our carriers safe as they deliver your holiday gifts, but you and your family as well:



Keep the carrier path clear of obstacles like leaves, ice, snow and holiday decorations. Make sure doors and porches used by mail carriers are cleared of hazards.

If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Some dogs burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.

Never overpack a box. Overpacking can cause the sides or the seams to bulge or break, as well as cause injury to postal employees. If you can’t fit everything in one box, consider getting a larger box or send items in multiple shipments.

Additional holiday news and information, including all shipping deadlines, can be found at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/.