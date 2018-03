(WXYZ) - The roads in metro Detroit are still a mess with potholes eating drivers' tires across the area, and the Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing pothole repairs on several metro Detroit freeways this week.

VIEW LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

The pothole repair will happen all day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which means the morning and evening commutes will be affected.

MDOT says these will be the lane closures on I-696 and I-75 for pothole repairs:

Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre to Hoover

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - 3 left lanes closed, 1 right lane open

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 2 left lanes closed, 2 right lanes open

Westbound I-696 between Evergreen and US-24

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - 2 left lanes closed, 1 right lane open

Southbound I-75 between Long Lake and Big Beaver

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - 2 right lanes closed, 1 right lane open

Eastbound I-696 at Evergreen