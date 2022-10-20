Powerball prize grows to $550 million ahead of Saturday's drawing

(WXYZ) — And the prize just keeps growing!

After no winner Monday and Wednesday, the Powerball drawing has grown to a prize of $550 million.

Wednesday's jackpot sat at $505 million but no one was able to match all 6 numbers.

If someone wins Saturday's Powerball drawing, they can also take a cash option of $277.5 million.

The Powerball drawing happens around 10:59 p.m. Saturday and it will cost players $2 to play.

Tickets can be purchased up until 10 p.m..

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3. That ticket was bought in Pennsylvania.