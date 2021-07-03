Watch
President Joe Biden to visit Traverse City on Saturday to celebrate 'America Back Together'

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 10:46:35-04

(WXYZ) — President Joe Biden will be in Northern Michigan on Saturday with several other Democratic leaders in the state.

Biden will be joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, and it's also expected Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will join the president.

He'll be in Traverse City as part of Fourth of July celebrations that will also honor the counry's fight against COVID-19. The theme is "America Back Together."

    "The Fourth of July is a moment for us to step back and celebrate our progress," White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said, according to CNN. "We've made tremendous progress in our fight against the virus, with now two out of three adult Americans with at least one shot. And directly because of this work, deaths and hospitalizations have fallen 90% since January 20."

