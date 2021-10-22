Watch
News

Actions

Prosecutors ask court to approve forfeiture of millions in massive international money laundering case

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Refinancing can pay off your existing student loans, replacing them with a new loan with new terms and a single payment. Some private refinance lenders allow you to consolidate your loans with your spouse’s or co-sign a loan for him or her. This may benefit you if you wouldn’t qualify for refinancing on your own. But combining or co-signing loans puts you on the hook for the entire debt. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Cash Money Dollar Bills
Posted at 7:47 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 19:47:02-04

(WXYZ) — Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Michigan have asked the court to approve the forfeiture of around $12 million in cash they allege was funneled through a massive money operation between the US and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The forfeiture documents call the money laundering operation "The Shadow Exchange" and allege that some of the laundered funds were used by an illegal drug operation in Michigan to buy armored vehicles. No other details are given about the location or nature of the drug operation.

The millions in funds have been seized from a number of financial institutions, including Citibank, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of American, Mashreq Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Deutsche Bank. The money was seized in two instances. The first came in December 2020/January 2021 and the second in May 2021. Today's filing asks the court to authorize the US Treasury to keep the cash.

The complaint alleges that shell corporations, mostly based in Dubai, were used to funnel the money through the banks using fake invoices and other methods to disguise the money's origins. Among the 'clients' of the organization, according to the complaint, is one international criminal organization. However, no details about it are presented.

The complaint also does not name any specific person linked to the money laundering operation and it is not clear if anyone has been arrested in the case.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!