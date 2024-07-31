Protesters gather outside DTE headquarters, say proposed 10% rate hike should be denied

DETROIT — Protesters gathered outside DTE's Downtown Detroit headquarters Wednesday morning, demanding the companies' requested 10% rate hike be denied.

The proposed hike would come out to an annual revenue increase of $456.4 million, and according to Michigan's Attorney General, it comes less than four months after the energy company was granted a $368 million annual rate increase.

How would you feel about a potential DTE rate hike?

Tomena Rawls-Byrd from Redford Township was among the protesters.

"Why is it that I have to worry every time I go on vacation, hoping and praying that none of my electricity goes out?" said Rawls-Byrd. "Currently I have no refrigeration, no freezer. The first week of July I was out of town in Georgia, I came back home my home was a stench-filled wreck."

Rawls story is that a DTE power surge recently broke two of her refrigerators which she can't afford to fix.

Multiple protesters shared their own story of how DTE service has failed them, saying it's an experience most Michiganders can echo.

"As Michiganders we pay some of the highest rates and experience some of the longest and consistent outages in the United States," said protester Mara Matta.

In response to the protest DTE issued this statement to 7 News Detroit:

"DTE Energy wants what’s best for our customers – that means safe, reliable and affordable energy. We’re focused on improving reliability across our service territory – reducing power outages by 30% and cutting outage time in half by 2029. This requires investments that will help us build a smarter, stronger and more resilient grid that will serve our customers for generations to come. We know that affordability is key for our customers, so as we invest, we’re committed to working as efficiently as possible, keeping residential bills below the national average and providing assistance to our most vulnerable customers."

"My response is, what happened to all the other monies that went to the previous rate hike?" said Rawls-Byrd.

The Attorney General has also called the proposed increase "excessive and unnecessary."

She's seeking to reduce DTE's 10% hike to less than 3%.

The rate increase must be approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

DTE has until August 16 to file rebuttal testimony.

Protesters are demanding a public hearing by September 1 in Detroit.