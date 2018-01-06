Public searching for missing 14-year-old Fowlerville girl last seen in November

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Center for Search and Investigations for Missing Children is looking for public assistance in locating 14-year-old Kailyn Perry-Hertzler.

Perry-Hertzler was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at school in Fowlerville wearing blue jeans, white Converse shoes and an aqua colored sweatshirt.

She is described as five feet five inches tal and 120 pounds, with long straight blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

She also has braces and three sets of piercings in her ears.

If you have any information, contact the Livingston County Michigan Sheriff's Department at 517-546-9111.