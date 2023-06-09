Watch Now
Putin says Russian tactical nuclear weapons to be deployed to Belarus next month

Alexei Nikolsky/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Russia's Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with West. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 10:52:34-04

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow will deploy some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus next month, a move that the Belarusian opposition described as an attempt to blackmail the West.

Putin said during Friday's meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that work on building facilities for the nuclear weapons will be completed by July 7-8, and they will be moved to Belarus quickly after that.

The move comes as Ukraine has stepped up attacks in several sectors of the front line in what some observers see as the start of its long-expected counteroffensive.

Russia used Belarus' territory to send troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and has kept forces on Belarusian territory.

