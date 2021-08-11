QLINE to reopen to public in September, will offer free rides for rest of the year

(WXYZ) — The QLINE will reopen to the public during the week of Sept. 27, officials said.

Streetcar service was paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will operate free for passengers for the remainder of the year to help support local businesses along the Woodward Corridor.

“QLINE’s return will help activate the Woodward Corridor as we continue to emerge from the pandemic,” said M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen in a press release. “Our riders can expect that the QLINE will return from the service pause better than ever and ready to reach its full potential.”

QLINE will run every 15 minutes upon restart, with hours from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

"We're excited to welcome back riders to the QLINE," said new M-1 RAIL president Lisa Nuszkowski. "Our team is looking forward to providing a great experience on our streetcars and reconnecting people to the places they want to go along the Woodward corridor."