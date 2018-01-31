Raccoon stuck for days in metro Detroit building, rescue underway

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A raccoon stuck on the 6th floor of a building for a couple of days in Oak Park is getting a lot of attention and sympathy.

It has been stuck on the 6th floor of the Crowne Pointe Plaza building and a rescue could be soon underway.

Lawyer Jim Hewson has an office on the 6th floor.

"Everybody is worried about that little thing sitting out on the 6th floor ledge," he said.

Many folks working in the Crown Pointe Plaza building on Greenfield Road are trying to help this raccoon.

They noticed the animal Monday morning, but it's unclear how and when it got up there.

"The animal went from the sixth floor to the fifth floor yesterday and is back up on the sixth floor today."

Employees of a law firm on the sixth floor have been calling animal removal companies.

"Nobody will do it because it's up so high."

Concerns over the raccoon grew after someone posted about it on social media.

Jennesse Gray-Swann of 313 K9 & Kitties came to the building offering to help the animal in need.

She said, "We should take care of them. It's our moral obligation, I believe."

Many workers say they cannot bear to see this animal up here for one more day, especially after it survived a snow storm earlier this week.

Michelle Alexander works on the sixth floor and explained "Not shivering and covered on snow which was really hard to see on Monday."

A lift has arrived to remove the raccoon.

The Detroit Animal Welfare group may attempt a rescue around 5:30pm.