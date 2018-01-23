Red Cross makes urgent plea for blood and platelet donors

8:58 AM, Jan 23, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - The flu season and winter weather are taking a toll on blood and platelet supplies, according to the Red Cross which is issuing an urgent call for donors. 

The Red Cross says blood and platelets are being distributed to hospitals faster than the supplies are being collected. 

Severe winter weather has caused the organization to cancel multiple blood drives. 

Make an appointment to donate blood here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top