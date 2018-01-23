Red Cross makes urgent plea for blood and platelet donors

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - The flu season and winter weather are taking a toll on blood and platelet supplies, according to the Red Cross which is issuing an urgent call for donors.
The Red Cross says blood and platelets are being distributed to hospitals faster than the supplies are being collected.
Severe winter weather has caused the organization to cancel multiple blood drives.
Make an appointment to donate blood here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
