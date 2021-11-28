Redford court awarded grants for non-traditional programs

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The 17th District Court in Redford Township has been awarded $48,500 in grants for its Veterans Treatment Court and for planning for a new hybrid DWI/drug court.

The funding from the Michigan Supreme Court’s State Court Administrative Office is for fiscal year 2022.

Judge Krista Haroutunian will preside over the hybrid court and says the new treatment court will help address drug and alcohol related issues in a more comprehensive fashion.

The Supreme Court says the Redford Township court also is preparing to initiate a new drug testing facility that will serve treatment courts in Redford and the surrounding area.