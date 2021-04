REDFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Redford Township Police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation.

This is taking place on Lucerne Avenue, near Plymouth Road and Beech Daly.

Police are asking residents who live on Lucerne, between Capitol and Wadsworth, to shelter in place for the time being.

It is unclear what led up to the situation.

Stick with 7 Action News as this story develops.