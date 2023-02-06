Watch Now
7-year-old found dead, 4 children injured in 2 separate fires on Detroit's west side

Posted at 7:24 PM, Feb 05, 2023
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 7-year-old has died and 4 children were injured in two separate fires on Detroit's west side Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Detroit Fire Department tells us that fire officials responded to a home in the 15000 block of Lindsay Street in Detroit. Upon arrival, they found a 7-year-old boy dead in a bedroom. The cause of that fire is unknown at this time.

DFD says they also responded to a fire in the 19000 block of Winston Street around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

4 children were transported by medics to the hospital after that fire. They are all expected to survive, as DFD tells us that a 6-year-old suffered minor burns to their arms and legs. The three other children, ages 3, 1 and 6 months old, all suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of that fire is also unknown at this time.

