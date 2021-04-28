Allegations go back and forth between Detroit Charter Commission members and Mayor Duggan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Members of the Detroit Charter Commission accuse Mayor Mike Duggan of underfunding them to do their job calling it “voter suppression.”

Mayor Duggan says the city should not be in the position of funding a campaign to promote the Charter Commission 152 page plan. The Mayor says that should be privately funded.

Commission members held a news conference at city hall and said the Mayor is filling the media with “lies and a false narrative that we are pushing to bankrupt the city.”

Mayor Duggan first said on Monday that the commission members put so many items in their proposal it would cost the city $2 billion and plunge it back into bankruptcy.

Mayor Duggan doubled down on that today saying, “there are a hundred good ideas in there. The problem is nobody bothered to cost them out.”

The proposal is with the governor and state attorney general for a legal review. They could send it back with needed changes that can still be made before it goes on the ballot in August.