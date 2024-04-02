An inside look at the new upscale Gilly's Clubhouse opening in Detroit Friday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Gilly" was Nick Gilbert's nickname, a name now written on Detroit landscape with the opening of Gilly's Clubhouse off Woodward Avenue downtown.

The clubhouse is, in short, Nick Gilbert's dream.

He worked on it with Operating Partner Josh Lang for about two years, before Nick lost his life last May from complications related to neurofibromatosis.

Lang showed us the space saying; "We wanted to create an aspect of ‘okay cool, I can come here and work all day and have coffee. And then, if I want to stay here all day, my friends can come over and have a drink with me and watch the game.'"

With 20-some massive TVs, Lang says the club was designed so that you have a front row seat to the big game no matter where you sit.

When eating at the club there will be lighter fare from poke bowls and salads to heartier food like wings and sliders.

The bar will serve up a variety of specialty drinks, and according to Lang, "We have a DJ booth, there will be a live DJ in the booth on Friday starting at 11 p.m."

On the second floor of the club, there's a private room for larger groups, balcony seating to watch the games, and an arcade corner.

Lang said, "This is kind of the ultimate fan experience for a sports bar."

There's also one-of-a-king Gilly's artwork on the second floor including a basketball mural by the private room.

"So obviously with my partner being Nick Gilbert, and this being in his honor, he went to Michigan State so we have the Michigan State balls in there," said Lang.

He continued, "This is something that he wanted to do and he had been running, he wanted a crazy amazing sports bar, a place that he could feel comfortable going to."

This summer an upscale speakeasy Saksey's will open in the basement of the club, on Cinco De Mayo a tacos and tequila themed bar will open on the club rooftop.

All four floors are in Nick's honor. His dream of a club built for everyone in Detroit, the city he loved.

"I think he would be smiling right now," said Lang.

Gilly's Clubhouse opens to the public Friday but is then booked for private events until April 11.