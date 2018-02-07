Delivery driver helps robbery victim running down street in his underwear

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man who was forced to strip down to his boxers at gunpoint was helped by a young man comes to his aid moments after.

It all happened around 7:30 p.m., near the corner of Holcomb and East Jefferson on Detroit’s east side.

It was a 21-year-old delivery driver that saw the man running down Holcomb, the same young man who police initially questioned.

Whoever was in a silver Chevy Impala allegedly robbed the man at gunpoint, telling him to strip down.

The deliveryman saw him soon after, so the 21-year-old food deliveryman stepped in - giving the victim some clothes.

“Gave him a whole outfit really,” he says. “Gave him some Dickies pants I used to wear to work. Gave him some Jordan’s. They kind of beat up, but they Jordan’s though.”

But not long after would be the second time the young man found himself part of the same robbery, getting questioned by police on whether he had anything to do with it.

“Police keep pulling me over because I got an Impala,” he says. “I definitely gave him some clothes. He was out here in his boxers man, you know what I’m saying, so couldn’t just leave him like that so I just let him keep the outfit I gave him.”

The victim appeared to come out of this without any injury.

We’re told Detroit police reviewed video from a nearby liquor store but didn’t find anything.