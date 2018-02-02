Detainees, families send judge dozens of letters in Iraqi deportation case

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Wednesday morning a federal judge will hear a motion in the Iraqi national deportation case.

Hundreds of Iraqi detainees from metro Detroit are currently being held in detention centers. The American Civil Liberties Union is asking the judge to release them on bond - among other things.

Dozens of letters have been written to Judge Goldsmith asking that he consider what may happen if the Iraqi detainees are deported.

It's been headline news for months.

The Iraqi nationals say they face persecution because they're Christians, Chaldean; some may even face death if they're deported.

Dozens of letters were sent to Judge Goldsmith from family members, and some of the detainees themselves.

In one letter a detainee say's they have medical problems and need help immediately.

"I lost my job, my apartment and I lost 20 pounds in jail. I'm in great pain in my life. Thank you....release me"

The wife of a detainee says she needs her husband, and he's sure to face death if deported.

"Due to his immigration status he's about to be deported and sent to Iraq to get killed by the new government, because he work for Saddam Hussein. America has saved my husbands life and I ask that America please continue to save his life."

Federal immigration agents arrested the Iraqi immigrants this summer for possible deportation to Iraq, because they had criminal records and were ordered to be deported after an agreement was reached this year between the U.S. and Iraqi governments.

One detainee wrote the judge explaining the death sentence he says is waiting for him if deported.

"If I get deported to Iraq, me and my family will be facing torture and death, due to the fact that I used to be involved in the old government regime under Saddam Hussein Army.”

A fiancé, supposed to be planning a wedding, now planning for a life possibly without the man of her dreams.

"We need him home, his babies need him here, and I know he's needing them as well."

