Detroit parents charged in shooting of three-year-old

Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 27, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit parents have been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of their three-year-old son.

Thirty-two-year-old Anthony Smith has been charged with one count of Child Abuse Second Degree, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and two counts of Felony Firearms. Thirty-nine-year-old Tenisha Christian has been charged with one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Felony Firearm.

Both were arraigned on Saturday. Smith was given a $10,000 personal bond. Christian was given a $5,000 personal bond. Both are due back in court on May 5.

Officials say the three-year-old shot himself in the arm on March 9 when he picked up an unsecured handgun.

“This case came to our office on the same day as another child shooting case, as a result of unsafe storage of a weapon,“ said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release. "Way too many innocent, very young children have easy access to these deadly weapons and this situation usually ends up with a seriously injured or fatally wounded child. I do not understand why the adults cannot safely store their firearms.”

