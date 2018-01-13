Detroit AMBER Alert canceled: Missing infant found safe, father still at large

DETROIT (WXYZ) - UPDATE: The baby has been found safe, but the suspect is still on the run. The AMBER ALERT has been canceled.

A search is underway for a missing newborn in Detroit.

Police say 2-week-old Bella Osterman was forcefully taken from her mother's home in the 3300 block of Garfield by her father, Cordney Osterman. It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.The pair got away on foot.

Bella was wearing a pink onesie and a diaper at the time she was taken. Her father was last seen wearing a blue-sweatshirt, black sweatpants and burgundy shoes.

Anyone who's seen them or know where they are asked to call the Detroit Police's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700 or 313-596-2250 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1 800 SPEAK UP. You can remain anonymous.