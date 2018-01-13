Detroit AMBER Alert canceled: Missing infant found safe, father still at large

8:46 AM, Jan 13, 2018
41 mins ago

Search Underway for Missing Newborn in Detroit

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - UPDATE: The baby has been found safe, but the suspect is still on the run. The AMBER ALERT has been canceled.

-----------------------------------------------

A search is underway for a missing newborn in Detroit.

Police say 2-week-old Bella Osterman was forcefully taken from her mother's home in the 3300 block of  Garfield by her father,  Cordney Osterman. It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.The pair got away on foot.

Bella was wearing a pink onesie and a diaper at the time she was taken. Her father was last seen wearing a blue-sweatshirt, black sweatpants and burgundy shoes.

Anyone who's seen them or know where they are asked to call the Detroit Police's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700 or 313-596-2250 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1 800 SPEAK UP. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top