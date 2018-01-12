Detroit police seeking information on missing teen

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police are seeking information on a missing teen from Detroit.

Deonta Hanes, 14, was last seen by his father on Jan. 10 at approximately 1 p.m. at their home in the 9100 block of Bishop.

He was given permission to go outside to play with his friend, but never returned.

His mother believes that he may be in the area Radner and Chandler Park.

Hanes is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, medium brown complexion with short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue Nike shoes.

Police say he is in good physical condition, but suffers from an emotional and mental health concer and often times becomes disoriented.

If anyone has seen Hanes, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900.