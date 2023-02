DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a 14-year-old girl who's been missing since Monday, Feb. 13.

DPD

Police say that Khemistri Bass left her home on the 2900 block of Lenox and never returned.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call DPD's 5th precinct at 313-596-5501.