DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Levis Cruz-Herrera has been missing since July 29th around Noon, and was last seen in the 16500 block of Log Cabin. Police say he left his resident without permission. His family has been in contact with him, but he refuses to come home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call DPD's 12th precinct at (313)-596-1201.