DPD investigating after 4 teens shot on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after 4 people between the ages of 16-18 were shot on the city's west side.

It happened Sunday evening in the 12000 block of Roselawn Street, around 9:30 p.m.

Police tell us that 2 males and 2 females were shot. They say two victims are in critical condition and two are in temporary serious condition.

Everything that led up to the shooting is under investigation.

7 Action News will provide more information regarding this incident when it becomes readily available.