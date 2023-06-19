Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

DPD investigating after 4 teens shot on city's west side

Screenshot 2023-06-18 at 10.48.28 PM.png
WXYZ's Collin Frederick
Screenshot 2023-06-18 at 10.48.28 PM.png
Posted at 11:45 PM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 23:46:57-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after 4 people between the ages of 16-18 were shot on the city's west side.

It happened Sunday evening in the 12000 block of Roselawn Street, around 9:30 p.m.

Police tell us that 2 males and 2 females were shot. They say two victims are in critical condition and two are in temporary serious condition.

Everything that led up to the shooting is under investigation.

7 Action News will provide more information regarding this incident when it becomes readily available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV