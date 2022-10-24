Man and woman barricaded inside home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. — A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home on Detroit's west side, according to police.

Police say that this started with an argument between a 58-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman at a home on Schaefer Street, between Vassar Drive and 7 mile road.

As the situation escalated, the man pulled out a gun. Investigators tell 7 Action News that the man was shot twice: he was grazed by a bullet in a struggle with the woman, and he was also shot in the leg in a struggle with the woman's uncle.

Police say that the man and woman are still inside the house with the gun, as they have surrounded the home. They are asking the public to avoid this area.

HAPPENING NOW: Detroit Police is investigating a barricaded gunman in the 19300 block of Schaefer.



Residents are asked to remain indoors. Travelers should avoid the area.#OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/JpJZmNRlHy — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) October 24, 2022

As police officers started surrounding the house, the man stepped onto the porch and told them "I'm not going back to prison," before returning inside the house.

Police said in a video posted to Facebook that the man has a criminal record, including robbery and violent assault.

DPD's special response team and negotiators are on scene.

This is a developing situation. We will update this article with more information as it becomes readily available.