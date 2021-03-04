DPD says man who pointed rifle at police in serious condition after officer-involved shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man in his 20s is in serious condition after an officer-involved shooting on Detroit's east side.

Police say an officer fired a single shot hitting the suspect after he leveled a rifle at officers who had responded to the scene at a home on Pennsylvania, near Cadillac and Warren.

“It was a very dangerous situation for this neighborhood,” said Detroit police commander Darin Szilagy.

Officers were called to the scene after, police say, the man who was clearly intoxicated had taken a long gun into a gas station at Cadillac and Warren and then demanded to get behind the glass.

“The manger inside and some patrons stated a man came in described as a black male in his 20’s, he had an assault rifle, he was leveling it, pointing it at people,” Szilagy said.

The man had run to the home where the shooting occurred from the gas station.

“A supervisor responded, they surrounded the house tried to negotiate for him to come out he would not. The supervisor declared a barricaded gunman situation,” Szilagy said.

Officers say while waiting for more officers to arrive, the gunman appeared on the porch several times with the riffle. Police say he finally came out of the house and walked down the center of the street still armed with the riffle.

“We had officers at the intersection, several officers giving commands," Szilagy said. "He leveled it at one of our police officers and one of our officers fired a single round.”

Police say they're not sure what the man’s intentions were but say this was a very dangerous situation.

“This intoxicated person with this high caliber assault rifle, walking around here and he threatened our officers and our officers defended themselves,” Szilagy said.

The suspect is being treated at the hospital and is in temporary serious condition.