Gordie Howe Bridge project annual report details progress, projects September 2025 opening

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a new video posted to their YouTube page, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says the Gordie Howe Bridge is on track to begin operations this fall.

The video, entitled 2023-2024 Annual Public Meeting, is part of the release of the 2023-2024 annual report on the authority's website.

Early in the report, the bridge authority breaks down the percentage completions of each of the phase of the project at the time the report was completed. These include the Canadian Port of Entry, the American Port of Entry, the I-75 integration of the project, and the bridge construction itself.

These percentages show the project is well into its final phase.

For the Gordie Howe Bridge, the report says the towers are 100% complete, the bridge deck is 85% complete, and the stay cables are 93% complete, with 200 of the 216 cables installed.

The report says the Canadian Port of Entry is 77% complete, with work on the 11 structures continuing. The 6 buildings that make up the complex are 100% constructed, and work on them has progressed to interior work. Progress on the inspection area stands at 93% complete, with work on the toll booths and lanes needing the most work to complete, with their status standing at 42%

Work on the American Port of Entry stands at 78% complete, with work on the 13 structures continuing. Five of the six buildings there are in various stages of interior work, with that aspect of the port of entry standing at 84% complete. The Pedestrian Processing Facility is among the projects close to completion, standing at 97% complete. However, work still needs to be done on the inspection area, with that part of the project listed at 58% complete.

Finally, work on the Michigan Interchange is progressing, with the structural steel installation of the four bridges from I-75 to the American Port of Entry 100% complete. Local road improvements, including the widening of I-75 and the installation of a siphon, are 85% complete. The installation of the new pedestrian bridges over I-75 is the part of this project with the most work to complete. That part of the project stands at 34% complete.

According to the Annual Report, the construction completion date is set for sometime in September 2025.

