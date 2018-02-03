Homeland Security offers first ever reward for capture of Victory Inn mastermind

DETROIT (WXYZ) - When Homeland Security Investigations took down a massive human trafficking and narcotics operation at the infamous Victory Inn it was one of the biggest raids in Detroit’s history.

Now, law enforcement is doing something they've never done before, because the stakes are higher than ever to capture the ring leader of that criminal enterprise.

The special agent in charge is speaking exclusively to 7 Action News about the unprecedented effort to catch a vicious predator. The suspect is 49-year-old Darrick "Tone" Bell.

Homeland Security Investigations is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to arrest.

It's hoped the money will lure those motivated by cash to do the right thing and turn Bell in.

“As far as the reward for Darrick Bell, we’ve never had this kind of reward funded by Homeland Security Investigations. This is a special case. Our agency in conjunction with the US Marshals, we are actively, everyday looking for this guy. "

The sum of money is large. Combined with the $1,000 from Crime Stoppers, the total is $16,000.

“If money is what motivates you, take the money, help us, make you’re street safer. There is no honor among thieves, just put the tip out there,” says Jeremy Forys, Special Agent, HSI, Detroit.

