Man arrested after attempting to steal Detroit police vehicle

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man is in police custody after trying to steal a Detroit Police car.

Officers left their vehicle unattended in the 11100 block of Grand River while giving the location special attention.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, took the scout car and fled the location, police say.

Officers utilized the GPS system and tracked the vehicle to the 16100 block of Gilchrist.

The suspect was standing outside of the car and was placed in police custody without incident.