Man killed by sandbag thrown from overpass remembered as a son with promise

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Family and friends of 22-year-old Marquise Byrd celebrated a young mans life taken far too soon.

Byrd passed away after police say teenagers threw a sandbag from an overpass.

Byrd’s mother says she feels sorry for the teenagers who allegedly threw the sandbag killing her son.

Patricia Wilkes says when she saw the teenagers walk in to the courtroom for the first time, she felt sorry for them and there families, and says she doesn’t think the teens really understand what they did and the consequences.

“My heart just actually truest went out to them because I don’t think they know the impact for what they did,” she says.

Byrd had his whole life in front of him.

“It’s very bittersweet but I appreciate the love and support,” his mother now says.

On December 19, Byrd was riding in the front passenger seat heading south on I-75 in Toledo, when police say four teenagers threw a construction sandbag from an overpass hitting Byrd. He died three days later.

“I would actually say as a mother, if I was sitting on the other side of the courtroom, that I feel for them as well,” Wilkes says.

Family and friends say it was who Byrd was and what he stood for they will forever cherish. A young man with a two-year-old boy and a life with so many promises, now just a memory.

“I know he had high hopes for today and he would really appreciate everything I did for him to celebrate his 22 years,” Wilkes says.

Wednesday was Marquise Byrd’s 23rd birthdays. As for the four suspects, three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, they’re charged with murder and vehicular vandalism. Their next court appearance is scheduled for January 19.