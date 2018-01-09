Oprah's Golden Globes speech about Recy Taylor resonated in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Television icon Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech at the 2108 Golden Globes Awards is being echoed, shared, and talked about by the masses.

As those before Winfrey and those watching from afar responded with a resounding roar, so did metro Detroit author and historian Danielle McGuire.

For McGuire, the Golden Globes was not just golden, it was glorious. She was thunderstruck to hear Oprah Winfrey speak about her heroine, her absolute inspiration, Recy Taylor.

“All I would say to her, if we were sitting there watching it together would be, Recy, you did it, you did it,” says McGuire with a huge smile.

McGuire is a truth seeker, who wrote a book called “At The Dark End Of The Street.” In many of the pages rests Recy Taylor’s truth.

Watch as she sat down with 7 Action News to speak about the journey she and Recy Taylor took together.