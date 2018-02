DETROIT (WXYZ) - it’s an iconic fixture in our city, where many have witnessed magical, unforgettable moments unfold.

The Fisher Building and in it, The Fisher Theatre. It’s a place where family roots run deep.

7 Action News was given an exclusive look at never before seen achieves of the Nederlander family, the family behind the theater.

They express the love for the city of Detroit and a family connection that simply can’t be put into words.

The Nederlander family continues to make Detroit a place, we can and should continue to be proud of, through the Cass and York condo development, which has sales offices in the Fisher building.

The units are available for purchase now, with completion expected in 2020.