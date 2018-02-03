Two DPD cruisers involved in a crash on the city's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two Detroit police cruisers have been involved in a crash on the city's east side.

The scene is at McNichols and Gratiot.

At this point, police have not commented on what happened.

7 Action News has learned that four officers and a 65-year-old civilian have been taken to the hospital. While the extent of their injuries isn't known, they are all in stable condition.

Police say the units were backing each other up, when they crashed into each other at the intersection. It's not clear what caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

