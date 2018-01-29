Volunteers sought to help keep track of homeless in Detroit

8:27 AM, Jan 29, 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) - On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, the Homeless Action Network of Detroit (HAND) will conduct its' annual federally mandated Point in Time (PIT) Count across the City of Detroit.  

Numerous volunteers, social workers and members of the Continuum of Care will canvass the city to identify and count the homeless.  Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield will join on her third tour with a team.  The count allows HAND to better understand and advocate for the homeless, and work towards ending homelessness in Detroit.

The PIT count will run from 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. If you would like to volunteer, you can contact the Homeless Action Network of Detroit at 313-964-3666.
 
 

