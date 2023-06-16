Weekend-long Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit kicks off, educating and celebrating

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Growing up as a little girl in Detroit Zsa Zsa Hubbard said she didn't see people celebrating Juneteenth.

Hubbard said she didn't learn what it was until she was in middle school, even then it was years before she came to the realization that, "We really have to emphasize celebrating Juneteenth opposed to the 4th of July because that’s truly our freedom day."

Juneteenth, short for June 19, celebrates the end of slavery in 1865. It wasn't until 2021 that it officially became a federal holiday.

The recognition continues to grow. Just this past Wednesday the State House voted to make Juneteenth a public holiday in Michigan.

"Now that I’m older we’re seeing a lot more celebrations of Juneteenth," said Hubbard. "But when I was younger, I didn’t see it."

Which is why Hubbard worked so hard with friends to create Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit taking place this weekend.

It's the fifth year for the 3-day celebration, the full schedule can be found below.

Hubbard said everyone is encouraged to come out, having allies like the owner of Batch Brewing working with them makes the event whole.

Owner of Batch Brewing, Stephen Roginson commented, "This is a culturally important moment in the city and incredible celebration."

Hubbard said by coming out; "It’s saying that ’Not only do I want to celebrate and be a part of the festivities but I want to learn more. I want to be a part of the resources that they have.'"

Hubbard may not have had Juneteenth celebrations like this weekend's when she was a little girl in Detroit, but at the Jubilee this weekend she knows she's changing that for future generations.

"It means that we have another generation that’s going to share that light, that’s going to carry that torch, that’s going to understand the value of your freedom," said Hubbard.

Event Schedule:

Beats and BBQ Juneteenth Kickoff

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Location: Batch Brewing Company

Details: Join us at the Beats & BBQ Block Party, held at Batch Brewing Company, as the celebratory kickoff for Juneteenth Freedom Weekend. Enjoy live performances, art installations, delectable BBQ, and more! This is the perfect way to start your Juneteenth Freedom Weekend experience.

Freedom Day 5K for Health, Wealth, and Literacy

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Marygrove Conservancy

Details: Participate in the Freedom Day 5K for health, wealth, and literacy, a walk/run event taking place at Marygrove Conservancy. This fundraiser supports organizations that break barriers to financial, educational, and physical freedom in Detroit's community.

Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Historic Avenue of Fashion

Free Parking until 6:30 PM at Lots B and D (Livernois and Pembroke)

Details: Celebrate economic freedom by joining us for the Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll, supporting Black entrepreneurship on the Historic Avenue of Fashion. Experience a unique shopping day filled with entertainment, giveaways, an HBCU tailgate, and more!

Freedom Fest

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Shed 5 (Register at mdbba.com/juneteenth [mdbba.com])

Details: Join us at Shed 5 for Freedom Fest, a partnership between Black Leaders Detroit, Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit, The City of Detroit, Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance, Detroit Branch NAACP, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Means Business, and Eastern Market Development Corporation. This celebration of Juneteenth will also include a special treat for Father's Day.