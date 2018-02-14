Clinton Township couple shares secret to 70 years of marriage

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day. 7 Action News spoke to relationship experts to find out the secret to lasting love.

Edward and Dorothy Morisette, both 91, are celebrating 70 years of marriage this year. The pair lives in a retirement community in Clinton Township now, but they spent 65 years living in Mount Clemons in a home Edward built.

The couple has 10 children, 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

During their interview with 7 Action News the pair laughed and shared stories of their life. It always came back to two things, love and laughter.

"I would say patience and love, you have to have patience to put up with them,” said Dorothy, laughing.

The couple met after World War II during a night out. Edward said it was love at first sight.

"The minute I saw her that was it,” said Edward.

They said they are best friends.

"He tells me almost every day that he loves me,” said Dorothy.

They say if want the type of love that goes the distance, laugh with your partner, tell them you love them and show your emotions.

"You should show your lady that she's doing a fine job and you're proud of her, if she's doing that, then I think that means everything,” said Edward.

The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in January. They renewed their vows for the occasion.

The pair also has a daughter who celebrated 50 years of marriage last month, so it may run in the family.