Clinton Township family mourns 12-year-old killed in ATV crash Up North

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Clinton Township family is mourning the loss of their 12-year-old who was killed in an ATV accident in the northern part of the state.

The accident, which also injured another child, happened Sept. 9. The Robinson family is holding viewings and the funeral this week for their daughter Riley.

“No one really knows because everyone involved was injured, but they were riding four wheelers and didn’t have helmets on,” said Riley’s father, Larry Robinson.

Riley was an 8th grader at L’Anse Creuse Middle School South.

Her sister Peyton was also injured and is stable but in critical condition with multiple broken bones and two collapsed lungs.

“She’s making amazing progress. She’s always been an overachiever,” Larry Robinson said.

One thing that gives Larry hope, beyond Peyton’s recovery, is what Riley was able to give others through organ donation.

“I’m honored,” Larry said. “Still hurts missing her doesn’t, but I’m honored that six people will get to go on because of her.”

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church 24415 Crocker Road.

To help the Robinson family with funeral and medical costs click the Go Fund Me link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/b8megz-robinson-family