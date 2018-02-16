Deputies investigate threat found in bathroom to 'shoot up' Macomb high school

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a threat located on a urinal in one of the male bathrooms in Dakota High School.

The threat was written to "shoot up the school on 2-15-18."

After investigating, deputies found no credible information, as over 100 males had been in and out of the bathroom over the course of the school day.

Since the threat was dated for Friday, additional deputies were posted at the school.

While deputies were on school grounds, it was reported that several students overheard another male student in the Ninth Grade Center, stating he had a gun with him.

Police say the student is currently being investigated and no gun has been located as of now.

Police do not think the two incidents are related, and school is still in regular session.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate.