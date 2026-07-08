'I just don’t want to go outside': Young shooting victim shares trauma after 4th of July gunfire

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators are trying to find out who's behind a shooting on the 4th of July that left five innocent people injured. It happened in Mount Clemens outside of Ja'Nyiah Davis' home.

“I’m still shaken up a little bit because I got shot, and I didn’t think that would happen to me because I’m a kid," the 10-year-old told 7 News Detroit.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Call for accountability come after block party shooting

Saturday night’s shooting shouldn’t have involved her or anyone else celebrating the holiday. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, a block party was happening at the time near Courts Street and Clemens Street.

The 10-year-old and her family were on their porch watching fireworks and preparing to call it a night.

“And gunfire just broke out,” her father, Tony Davis, said.

WXYZ

He recalled what had been a fun night until just after 11pm. According to witnesses, three men chasing someone kept firing at them as they ran. As bullets flew, investigators said five innocent people were struck, including two children.

“And then, I felt a sharp pain in my arm, and then everybody got down, and then I froze,” Ja'Nyiah said.

Her father described, “Everybody started screaming and stuff, so then I grab my daughter. Then I grabbed my son. Then I pulled them into the house. It was another lady. She fell over there. She was hit multiple times too. I helped her get inside the house.”

Previous report: 5 shot, including 10-year-old girl, at Fourth of July block party in Mount Clemens

Five shot, including 2 juveniles, at Fourth of July block party in Mount Clemens

Ja'Nyiah Davis said, “I saw blood everywhere on my hands and on my leg.”

She was rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, Ja'Nyiah Davis and the other victims are recovering — physically.

But her father is concerned about her and her 6-year-old brother’s emotional well-being.

“I just don’t want to go outside,” Ja'Nyiah Davis said.

Family-provided photo

She said even the sound of fireworks now makes her anxious.

“I don’t really think the 4th of July is going to ever be the same after that," the girl said.

As he works to get the children into therapy to deal with the trauma and police try to find out who did this, Ja'Nyiah Davis' father is calling on those responsible to realize what they've done.

“Gun violence really does change lives. Luckily, you didn’t kill a child out here that day. Luckily, you didn’t kill multiple children out here today, but it could have been worse," Tony Davis said.

Her father said he created a Gofundme for Ja'Nyiah Davis and her brother to get counseling and to move the family.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.